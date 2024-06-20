과테말라 케찰 알제리 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 알제리 디나르로 is currently 17.303 today, reflecting a -0.137% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.111% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 알제리 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 17.378 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 17.303 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.275% increase in value.