과테말라 케찰 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 2.987 today, reflecting a 0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.694% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 2.990 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 2.938 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.