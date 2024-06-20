과테말라 케찰 보츠와나식 풀라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 보츠와나식 풀라 is currently 1.743 today, reflecting a -0.338% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.790% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 보츠와나식 풀라 has fluctuated between a high of 1.758 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.740 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.273% decrease in value.