과테말라 케찰 to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.235 today, reflecting a -0.055% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.754% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.236 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.233 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.223% increase in value.