기니 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 0.174 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.471% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 0.177 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.172 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.