기니 프랑 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.854% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.803% increase in value.