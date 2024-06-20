기니 프랑 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 0.053 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.238% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.054 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.052 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.