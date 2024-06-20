기니 프랑 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 헝가리 포린트 is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a 0.626% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.102% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.042 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.605% decrease in value.