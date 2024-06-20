감비아 달라시 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 to CFP francs is currently 1.638 today, reflecting a -0.254% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.415% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1.659 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.615 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.153% increase in value.