감비아 달라시 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 to Cfa franc beac is currently 9.040 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.718% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 9.110 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 8.888 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.135% increase in value.