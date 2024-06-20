감비아 달라시 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 376.974 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.126% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 378.612 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 372.491 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.149% increase in value.