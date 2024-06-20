감비아 달라시 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.266 today, reflecting a -0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.297% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.273 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.266 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.018% increase in value.