감비아 달라시 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 르완다 프랑 is currently 19.396 today, reflecting a 0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.339% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 19.442 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 19.131 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.097% increase in value.