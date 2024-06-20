감비아 달라시 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 러시아 루블로 is currently 1.237 today, reflecting a -2.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a -5.175% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.341 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.232 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.973% decrease in value.