감비아 달라시 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 0.225 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.253% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 0.229 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.224 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -1.733% decrease in value.