감비아 달라시 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 0.119 today, reflecting a -0.027% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.058% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.120 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.118 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.150% increase in value.