감비아 달라시 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 레바논 파운드 is currently 1,325.610 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 1,331.920 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1,310.910 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.