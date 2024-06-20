감비아 달라시 쿠웨이트 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 쿠웨이트 디나르로 is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 쿠웨이트 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.174% increase in value.