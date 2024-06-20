감비아 달라시 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 1.292 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.417% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 1.300 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.273 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.