감비아 달라시 지부티 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 지부티 프랑 is currently 2.631 today, reflecting a 0.104% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 지부티 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 2.647 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.603 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.