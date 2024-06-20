감비아 달라시 중국 위안화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 중국 위안화 is currently 0.107 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.325% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 중국 위안화 has fluctuated between a high of 0.108 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.106 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.154% increase in value.