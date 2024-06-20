감비아 달라시 벨리즈 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 감비아 달라시 벨리즈 달러로 is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 감비아 달라시 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.096% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 감비아 달라시 벨리즈 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.151% increase in value.