지브롤터 파운드 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 우간다 실링 is currently 4,754.700 today, reflecting a 0.582% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.848% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 4,795.370 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4,687.720 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.662% increase in value.