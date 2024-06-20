지브롤터 파운드 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 is currently 2.972 today, reflecting a 0.901% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.521% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 통가에서 빠이앙가까지 has fluctuated between a high of 3.002 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2.921 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 2.004% increase in value.