지브롤터 파운드 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 is currently 13.795 today, reflecting a 0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.311% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 타지키스탄 솜니 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 13.868 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 13.598 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.020% decrease in value.