지브롤터 파운드 to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 to Swedish kronor is currently 13.284 today, reflecting a 0.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.034% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 13.417 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 13.259 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.331% increase in value.