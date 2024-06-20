지브롤터 파운드 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 러시아 루블로 is currently 106.175 today, reflecting a -2.134% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.795% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 116.576 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 105.456 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.958% decrease in value.