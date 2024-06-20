지브롤터 파운드 마카오에서 파타카까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 마카오에서 파타카까지 is currently 10.224 today, reflecting a 0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.656% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 마카오에서 파타카까지 has fluctuated between a high of 10.295 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 10.187 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.247% decrease in value.