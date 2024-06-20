지브롤터 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 22.597 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.130% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 22.756 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 22.461 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.795% increase in value.