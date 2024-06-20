지브롤터 파운드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 is currently 584.641 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.504% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 카자흐스탄 텐게스 has fluctuated between a high of 586.540 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 572.358 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.468% increase in value.