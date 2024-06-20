지브롤터 파운드 코모로 프랑화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 코모로 프랑화 is currently 582.104 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 코모로 프랑화 has fluctuated between a high of 585.362 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 581.385 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.237% increase in value.