지브롤터 파운드 저지 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 저지 파운드 is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 저지 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 1.000 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.000 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.004% increase in value.