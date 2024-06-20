지브롤터 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 is currently 2.873 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.198% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 ~ 피지 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 2.879 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2.849 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.682% decrease in value.