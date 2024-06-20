지브롤터 파운드 이집트 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 이집트 파운드 is currently 60.666 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.598% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 이집트 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 61.095 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 60.411 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.246% decrease in value.