지브롤터 파운드 지부티 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 지부티 프랑 is currently 225.876 today, reflecting a 0.167% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.675% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 지부티 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 227.473 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 225.344 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.