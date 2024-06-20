지브롤터 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 지브롤터 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. is currently 29.469 today, reflecting a 0.268% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 지브롤터 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.936% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 지브롤터 파운드 체코 코루나 공화국으로 귀환. has fluctuated between a high of 29.515 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 29.172 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.387% increase in value.