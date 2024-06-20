가나 세디 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 42.625 today, reflecting a -0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.053% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 43.073 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 42.541 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.174% increase in value.