가나 세디 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 바누아투 바투로 is currently 8.411 today, reflecting a -0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 8.460 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 8.403 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.521% increase in value.