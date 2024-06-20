가나 세디 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 1,777.370 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.529% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 1,786.820 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1,777.370 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.