가나 세디 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 2.818 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.559% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.835 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 2.818 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.247% decrease in value.