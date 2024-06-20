가나 세디 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 탄자니아 실링 is currently 182.868 today, reflecting a 0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.247% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 183.875 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 182.399 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.