가나 세디 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 수리남 달러 is currently 2.186 today, reflecting a -0.434% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 2.235 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2.181 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.136% decrease in value.