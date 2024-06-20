가나 세디 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 0.262 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.551% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 0.263 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.262 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.215% decrease in value.