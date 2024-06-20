가나 세디 르완다 프랑 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 르완다 프랑 is currently 91.382 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.393% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 르완다 프랑 has fluctuated between a high of 91.808 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 91.283 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.