가나 세디 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 러시아 루블로 is currently 5.831 today, reflecting a -2.333% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -6.727% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 6.407 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 5.794 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -3.068% decrease in value.