가나 세디 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 525.618 today, reflecting a -0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.476% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 528.132 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 525.363 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.