가나 세디 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a -0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.564% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 오마니 리알 (Omani rials) has fluctuated between a high of 0.027 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.027 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.213% decrease in value.