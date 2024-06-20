가나 세디 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.114 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.317% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.115 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.113 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.290% decrease in value.