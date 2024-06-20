가나 세디 니카라과 코르도바 여행 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 니카라과 코르도바 여행 is currently 2.571 today, reflecting a -0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.584% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 니카라과 코르도바 여행 has fluctuated between a high of 2.588 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.569 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.