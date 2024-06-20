가나 세디 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 104.219 today, reflecting a -0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.986% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 106.678 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 103.887 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 1.204% increase in value.